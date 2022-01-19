City Hall closed next week

Princeton is getting one step closer to moving into its new digs.

Princeton City Hall will be closed to the public from Monday, Jan. 24 through Friday, Jan. 28.

The administrative staff will be transitioning to the new Municipal Center, located at 2000 East Princeton Road, during the closure. The Municipal Center will be open to the public on Jan. 31 at 7 a.m.

Residents that require assistance with utility billing can call 972-736-2711.

Pay by phone through an automated system is available 24 hours a day. Residents will need to call 877-545-9757 and have their account number available.

Online payment is also available on the city of Princeton website, municipalonlinepayments.com/princetontx.

A ribbon cutting ceremony and tours of the new facility is planned for March 11.