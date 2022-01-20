District growth addressed; board recognizes students

There is an ongoing effort to address the capacity of Princeton schools as it tries to keep pace with the rapid growth.

The Princeton ISD Board of Trustees addressed future school capacity issues and potential staffing needs for the 2022-2023 school year during the Wednesday, Jan. 12 regular meeting.

As the district continues to grow, the board receives a construction update during each meeting. Mayfield Elementary School is 81% complete, and should be ready to go by the start of the 2022-2023 school year. Mattei Middle School, the only other PISD school currently under construction, is 39% complete and grass will be planted for the track and field facilities in the near future.

The board also approved the hiring of Jason Brown as the new principal for Mayfield Elementary. Brown has been the assistant principal at Harper Elementary School for the past two years.

Trustees also approved a contract with Indeco to purchase desks and other furniture for Mayfield Elementary at a cost of $340,000. The total furniture budget for the school is $1 million, and $847,000 has been spent so far to furnish the school.

Superintendent Donald McIntyre updated trustees on the number of new enrollments saying that the district added almost 1,000 students over the past year, nearly 140 students over the district’s estimates. However, he said some of the month-to-month growth from December 2021 to January 2022 came in under the district’s projections because of slower than anticipated developments in the city.

