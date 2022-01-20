Princeton ISD closes campuses for three days

A one week surge in COVID-19 cases has Princeton ISD closing all of its campuses, according to an announcement Thursday, Jan. 20.

“Because of the rising number of COVID cases in the district, Princeton ISD has made the decision to close campuses for the next three days,” the statement said. “Schools and offices will be closed Friday-Tuesday, Jan. 21-25. Students and staff will return to campus Wednesday, Jan. 26.”

High school extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled. Middle school games scheduled for Jan. 20 will still be played.

At the Wednesday, Jan. 12 school board meeting, trustees were informed there were only 38 total cases in the district between students and staff. In the Tuesday, Jan. 18 reporting, the PISD COVID dashboard showed 318 total cases, an increase of 280 cases.

Trustees were also told a campus closure was unlikely at the meeting, but the recent development has forced the district to reconsider that position.