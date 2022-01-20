Princeton showmen claim numerous awards

Princeton showmen picked up some of the top awards last week at the Collin County Junior Livestock Show.

The event, for FFA and 4-H members, was held Jan. 8-15 at the Myers Park and Event Center in McKinney.

Princeton Independent School District Ag Science teacher Shalley Boles said of the 22 students who participated in the show, 16 qualified for auction meaning they had the opportunity to make money at the sale held Saturday, Jan. 15.

“Our Princeton FFA students had an exceptional week at the Collin County Junior Livestock Show. Our students have been working hard, many of them since before the school year started, and their hard work was certainly awarded,” Boles said. “We were highly represented in all species. Now, our focus is set on preparing for the upcoming major stock shows. Students will be competing at Ft. Worth, San Angelo, San Antonio, Houston, and Austin in the upcoming months.”

In the chicken show, Tristen Jones showed the grand champion chicken in the broiler division. Chloe and Cullen Jenkins finished ninth and tenth, respectively.

Showing the Reserve Champion Black Other Pure Breeds Pig was Reagan Strickland, who also showed the second place Hampshire in the pig show.

Mason Hovind exhibited the Champion Yorkshire. Adam Campbell showed two winning entries receiving first place for his Yorkshire and Crossbreed pigs. Jacob Hovind also showed a first place Crossbreed pig.

Chloe Frohock presented the Reserve Champion Heavyweight Goat and a first place goat during the goat show. Cullen Jenkins exhibited a third place goat.

In the lamb show, Chloe Frohock showed the Reserve Grand Champion Lamb and Reserve Champion Medium Wool. She was also the Champion Senior Showmanship winner.

Christopher Brown exhibited the Champion Red Brahman in the heifer show.

Lastly, in the floriculture show, Chloe Frohock won second place for her floral arrangement.

In the auction, Princeton FFA students earned over $22,000.

