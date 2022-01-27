Daddy-Daughter Dance Feb. 5

Young, adoring daughters will have the opportunity to accompany their fathers and teach them a few new dance moves along the way.

The Princeton High School cheerleading team is hosting the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance Saturday Feb. 5 from 6-8 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.

The event, which has existed for the last six to eight years, will cost $20 per father and daughter “couple” and $5 for each additional daughter. This year’s dance will feature an enchanted forest theme.

Typically, 150-200 tickets to the event are sold each year, according to High School Cheerleading Coach Rachella Fannin. She said she expects a similar amount to be sold this year.

Additionally, only 50 tickets have been sold as of presstime Tuesday, Jan. 25, but ticket sales tend to pick up during the last week before the dance, said Fannin. There will be no capacity restrictions for the dance.

Light appetizers, desserts and drinks will also be served to attendees by moms of cheerleaders who help staff the event. All food items will be individually wrapped in plastic in order to minimize contact between attendees and a common surface.

