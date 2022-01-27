Subscribe

TAPR report presented

The pandemic’s effects on learning loss have been well documented, and one metric used to present these findings is through the annual Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR).

This year’s TAPR was presented to the Princeton ISD Board of Trustees during a public hearing at the Wednesday, Jan. 12 regular meeting. The 2021 TAPR required a little extra explanation from Superintendent Donald McIntyre because there was no report in 2020.

McIntyre said the report is typically presented to the board annually, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools online, which prevented STAAR testing in 2020. Because there was no 2020 data, the report’s latest data is from 2019.

For the 2021 accountability rating, PISD received a “not rated” because of the ongoing pandemic, which was the same rating every Texas school district received. Its special education program also received a meets requirements rating.

For the 2019-2020 school year, the district’s special education program failed, McIntyre said, because there was a coding issue. He said PISD provided the Texas Education Agency (TEA) information about correcting the issue by training diagnosticians and PEIMS in the special education program about the proper codings.

During the 2020-2021 STAAR testing, 98% of students participated in the assessment, which was down from 100% in the 2018-2019 school year. McIntyre said this was because some students could opt out of testing, but the district could not account for opting out as an absence.

For the full story, see the Jan. 27 issue of the Princeton Herald.

