Voter registration deadline is today

Today is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming March 1 primary.

To be eligible to vote in Texas an individual must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of the county where they submit the application.

Voters must also be 17 years and 10 months old on the date the voter registration application is submitted and 18 years of age on election day.

Individuals convicted of a felony may not be eligible to vote unless their sentence has been fully completed. If an individual has been declared either mentally incapacitated or partly incapacitated by a judge, they may also be ineligible to vote.

Texans will also have a chance to vote in the upcoming March 1 primary. Texas is an open primary state, meaning that voters do not register to vote as a member of a political party, instead they vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Feb. 18. Early voting begins Feb. 14 and runs through Feb. 25.

Collin County residents can check their status and find election information at collincountytx.gov/elections.