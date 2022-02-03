Princeton schools and offices closed

Although this year’s winter weather has not been as bad as prior years, some of the impacts have been similar.

Princeton schools, which were closed Thursday, Feb. 3 will be closed Friday, Feb. 4 as well because of inclement weather. All sports games scheduled for Thursday and Friday are canceled, but games Saturday, Feb. 5 are still on as scheduled.

The Municipal Center and Lois Nelson Public Library were closed Feb. 3. because of inclement weather. CWD also canceled all residential and commercial services Feb. 3-4. An announcement will be made Friday about the resumption of service on Saturday, Feb. 5.For more information, residents can visit princetontx.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=40