Princeton sets up warming shelter

Residents of Princeton without power will be able to use City Hall as a warming center if necessary.
The city will be setting up a warming shelter at City Hall, located at 123 W Princeton Drive, for residents who have lost power and need a warm place Friday Feb. 4. The Warming Shelter opened at 3 p.m.
It will also warm residents overnight, but they are asked to bring their own blankets, snacks, phone chargers, or any other essential medication or supplies. Cots, water, and coffee will also be available.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
Princeton schools and offices closed
Although this year’s winter weather has not been as bad as prior years, some of the impacts have been similar. Princeton schools, which were closed Thursday, Feb. 3 will be closed Friday, Feb. 4 as well because of inclement weather. All sports games scheduled for...
