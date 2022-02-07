Staffing shortages affecting PISD transportation

Bus driver shortages are becoming the norm for school districts as COVID-19 and wage demands take their toll.

Princeton ISD reopened last Wednesday, Jan. 26 after a brief closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time period, it had 10 bus drivers out with COVID and was feeling the brunt of the pandemic.

PISD Transportation Manager Ric Wayman said the absences of his staff were not ideal, but his staff are doing a good job covering for missing drivers.

“What we’re experiencing right now is people with a fever or runny nose who are out for three or four days,” Wayman said. “While I hope the situation will improve, I don’t see many changes in the near future as long as we keep stringent COVID-19 measures in place.”

At the height of the case spike in the district, there were 10 drivers out with COVID, said Wayman. He added the district scrambled to fill driver seats sometimes using coaches or office staff in the transportation department.

