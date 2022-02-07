Subscribe

Staffing shortages affecting PISD transportation

by | Feb 7, 2022 | Latest

Bus driver shortages are becoming the norm for school districts as COVID-19 and wage demands take their toll.

Princeton ISD reopened last Wednesday, Jan. 26 after a brief closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time period, it had 10 bus drivers out with COVID and was feeling the brunt of the pandemic.

PISD Transportation Manager Ric Wayman said the absences of his staff were not ideal, but his staff are doing a good job covering for missing drivers.  

“What we’re experiencing right now is people with a fever or runny nose who are out for three or four days,” Wayman said. “While I hope the situation will improve, I don’t see many changes in the near future as long as we keep stringent COVID-19 measures in place.”

At the height of the case spike in the district, there were 10 drivers out with COVID, said Wayman. He added the district scrambled to fill driver seats sometimes using coaches or office staff in the transportation department.

For the full story, see the Feb. 3 issue of the Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

Princeton experiences power outages Feb. 7

Princeton experiences power outages Feb. 7

Feb 7, 2022 |

Many Princeton residents received a rude surprise when they experienced power outages after the snow and ice from Winter Storm Landon melted. Residents, city staff and schools alike were impacted by the outages during the sunny, mild weather Monday, Feb. 7. Businesses...

read more
Home rule commission formed

Home rule commission formed

Feb 7, 2022 |

Princeton residents will have another opportunity to draft and approve a home rule charter. Council held an executive session to discuss the formation of a new Home Rule Charter Commission during the Monday, Jan. 24 regular meeting. Councilmembers chose to nominate a...

read more
St. Andrews to host prom closet

St. Andrews to host prom closet

Feb 7, 2022 |

Instead of going to a department store to purchase a dress unlikely to be worn again, students across North Texas can complete the perfect prom look for free. After a one year hiatus, St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Plano is reviving its annual prom closet....

read more
Princeton sets up warming shelter

Princeton sets up warming shelter

Feb 4, 2022 |

Residents of Princeton without power will be able to use City Hall as a warming center if necessary.The city will be setting up a warming shelter at City Hall, located at 123 W Princeton Drive, for residents who have lost power and need a warm place Friday Feb. 4. The...

read more
Princeton schools and offices closed

Princeton schools and offices closed

Feb 3, 2022 |

Although this year’s winter weather has not been as bad as prior years, some of the impacts have been similar. Princeton schools, which were closed Thursday, Feb. 3 will be closed Friday, Feb. 4 as well because of inclement weather. All sports games scheduled for...

read more
City prepared for winter weather

City prepared for winter weather

Feb 1, 2022 |

Cold weather is due this week, reminding many Texans of last year’s storm which caused power outages across the state, damage to many homes and the deaths of over 200 Texans. The National Weather Service issued a warning for North Texas as freezing rain and snow is...

read more
Voter registration deadline is today

Voter registration deadline is today

Jan 31, 2022 |

Today is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming March 1 primary. To be eligible to vote in Texas an individual must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of the county where they submit the application. Voters must also be 17 years and 10 months old on the date...

read more
Law protecting dogs goes into effect

Law protecting dogs goes into effect

Jan 27, 2022 |

Texas is now a safer place for dogs thanks to the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, which went into effect Jan. 18 and bars pet owners from using a chain to tether a dog outside. The law, Senate Bill 5, was vetoed last summer by Gov. Greg Abbott but subsequently passed during...

read more
TAPR report presented

TAPR report presented

Jan 27, 2022 |

The pandemic’s effects on learning loss have been well documented, and one metric used to present these findings is through the annual Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR). This year’s TAPR was presented to the Princeton ISD Board of Trustees during a public...

read more
Daddy-Daughter Dance Feb. 5

Daddy-Daughter Dance Feb. 5

Jan 27, 2022 |

Young, adoring daughters will have the opportunity to accompany their fathers and teach them a few new dance moves along the way. The Princeton High School cheerleading team is hosting the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance Saturday Feb. 5 from 6-8 p.m. in the high school...

read more