Subscribe

Winter storm packs a punch

by | Feb 10, 2022 | Latest

Winter storm Uri was on the minds of many Texans as last week’s storm impacted North Texas, and while there were reports of power outages and felled trees, the winter weather did not pummel the state as it did a year ago.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas released a statement before the storm last Wednesday that several reforms were implemented to increase the grid’s reliability, including inspecting the weatherization of facilities to ensure they meet new Public Utility Commission guidelines, requiring CEO attestation of weather readiness, a conservative approach to operating the grid, assessing on-site fuel supplies and performing unannounced testing of generation resources.

The city’s website posted resources about reporting power outages and how to prevent pipes freezing earlier last week to help residents mitigate potential hazards caused by winter weather.

As the temperatures dropped, all indications were that the Texas power grid would meet demand. However, before the rain turned to ice, power outages were reported the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 2 and the power remained out for several hours.

Princeton resident John Kanelis said the outages were widespread. He said he lost power around 10:30 p.m. last Wednesday night.

“The lights flickered back on after about an hour for two minutes and then went out again,” Kanelis said. “It [power] came on for keeps about 4 a.m.”

Kanelis said his electricity provider is Reliant Energy, who buys power from Texas New Mexico Power.

Most power outages in the state last week were caused by ice buildups on transformers or tree falling across powerlines and some communities were impacted more than others.

For the full story, see the Feb. 10 issue of the Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

Love prevails in Princeton ISD

Love prevails in Princeton ISD

Feb 10, 2022 |

Love is in the air around Princeton ISD as Valentine’s Day nears on Monday, Feb. 14. The district, which employs almost 900 people, has several married couples at various positions from administration to the classroom. There’s also a mixture of newlyweds and long...

read more
Home Rule Charter Commission holds first meeting

Home Rule Charter Commission holds first meeting

Feb 10, 2022 |

Princeton has begun its fifth attempt to try and move out of being ruled by general law. Residents gathered at City Hall Wednesday, Feb. 2 for the first meeting of the new Home Rule Charter Commission, which will attempt to create a draft charter for the city. City...

read more
Princeton experiences power outages Feb. 7

Princeton experiences power outages Feb. 7

Feb 7, 2022 |

Many Princeton residents received a rude surprise when they experienced power outages after the snow and ice from Winter Storm Landon melted. Residents, city staff and schools alike were impacted by the outages during the sunny, mild weather Monday, Feb. 7. Businesses...

read more
Home rule commission formed

Home rule commission formed

Feb 7, 2022 |

Princeton residents will have another opportunity to draft and approve a home rule charter. Council held an executive session to discuss the formation of a new Home Rule Charter Commission during the Monday, Jan. 24 regular meeting. Councilmembers chose to nominate a...

read more
St. Andrew to host prom closet

St. Andrew to host prom closet

Feb 7, 2022 |

Instead of going to a department store to purchase a dress unlikely to be worn again, students across North Texas can complete the perfect prom look for free. After a one year hiatus, St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano is reviving its annual prom closet....

read more
Staffing shortages affecting PISD transportation

Staffing shortages affecting PISD transportation

Feb 7, 2022 |

Bus driver shortages are becoming the norm for school districts as COVID-19 and wage demands take their toll. Princeton ISD reopened last Wednesday, Jan. 26 after a brief closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time period, it had 10 bus drivers out with...

read more
Princeton sets up warming shelter

Princeton sets up warming shelter

Feb 4, 2022 |

Residents of Princeton without power will be able to use City Hall as a warming center if necessary.The city will be setting up a warming shelter at City Hall, located at 123 W Princeton Drive, for residents who have lost power and need a warm place Friday Feb. 4. The...

read more
Princeton schools and offices closed

Princeton schools and offices closed

Feb 3, 2022 |

Although this year’s winter weather has not been as bad as prior years, some of the impacts have been similar. Princeton schools, which were closed Thursday, Feb. 3 will be closed Friday, Feb. 4 as well because of inclement weather. All sports games scheduled for...

read more
City prepared for winter weather

City prepared for winter weather

Feb 1, 2022 |

Cold weather is due this week, reminding many Texans of last year’s storm which caused power outages across the state, damage to many homes and the deaths of over 200 Texans. The National Weather Service issued a warning for North Texas as freezing rain and snow is...

read more
Voter registration deadline is today

Voter registration deadline is today

Jan 31, 2022 |

Today is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming March 1 primary. To be eligible to vote in Texas an individual must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of the county where they submit the application. Voters must also be 17 years and 10 months old on the date...

read more