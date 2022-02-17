Council approves Community Center management plan

A streamlined, efficient reservation process for the Community Center may soon be a reality for residents.

Princeton City Council approved a resolution establishing the city’s management of the building during the Monday, Feb. 14 regular meeting.

The facility will have five spaces available for rental, and each space can be reserved together or separately. Each area will have a fee that will vary based on if a renter is a Princeton resident or non-resident.

“I came up with these numbers by looking at a number of community centers both in and out of the area,” EDC/CDC Coordinator Shawyna Walker said.

In the approved resolution, the city will lease the center from the Community Development Corporation for two years with each renewal lasting an additional two years until the city provides notice it will not renew the contract. The CDC and city will also share the revenues brought in through booking fees.

Walker said the facility will be multi-use and capable of hosting life, business and public events. She added the city is also planning to host its own events such as a free health fair, community entertainment and a learning/tutoring center.

All city events would be offered at little to no cost for residents, said Walker.

“In order to run the center properly, execution is key,” Walker said. “We have created a policies and procedures document and a Community Center reservation application and agreement. We received some feedback from the City Attorney and the necessary adjustments were made.”

