Historical Commission hosts competition

All Collin County K-12 students have a unique opportunity to learn about their local history while potentially learning new skills along the way.

The Collin County Historical Commission is hosting three separate competitions throughout 2022: a video contest, art and poetry contest, and an essay contest. In 2021, the only medium was essay entries.

“We were trying to figure out how to engage students following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brittany Yurkovitch, the competition’s coordinator, said. “We grew it from an essay competition to include art, poetry and video too.”

Each competition will have three divisions: elementary, middle and high school, and a winner for each division will be selected. Winning entries will be published in The Weston Post, a quarterly newsletter based out of Weston, Texas.

Any student who lives in Collin County is eligible to participate regardless of whether they are homeschooled or attend a public or private school.

All submissions for the contest must be sent to [email protected]. Interested students can also check out collincountytx.gov/public_information/features/ to find more information about the contest.

For the full story, see the Feb. 21 issue of the Princeton Herald.