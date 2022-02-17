Mayor gives state of the city address

Business owners heard Mayor Brianna Chacon’s first state of the city address during the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber luncheon Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Mayor Chacon updated members on the construction across the city, new businesses on the horizon and the opening of new city facilities. She informed those in attendance that the new Municipal Center’s grand opening is scheduled for April 22 from 4-7 p.m.

“You’ve all made an investment in Princeton,” Chacon said. “I hope you walk out of here excited and feeling good about what’s happening in the city.”

In addition to the new Municipal Complex, the city is planning to host free programming in the Community Center, located at 416 N. Fourth Street. Residents will also be able to rent the building for private events, said Chacon.

For the full story, see the Feb. 21 issue of the Princeton Herald.