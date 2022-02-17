Princeton library celebrates Black History Month

The Lois Nelson Public Library is celebrating Black History Month throughout February by featuring stories and experiences of Black women, including authors.

Library Director Glenda Puckett is calling the initiative “Black Girl Magic” and the first participant was author Sherrie Gibbs, who recently read her first published children’s book “Lafayah’s Wings,” on the library’s Facebook page.

Throughout the rest of February, Puckett plans to have other successful figures share their triumphs with residents.

“I picked the theme – Black Girl Magic – because I wanted to highlight the accomplishments of Black women that are doing great things in their careers and/or communities,” Puckett said.

Gibbs and Puckett grew up in the same hometown in Louisiana, said Gibbs. She added Puckett reached out to her through Facebook to ask her if she’d read her book for the library.

Reading has been a big part of Gibbs’ life since she was a kid.

“I’m the oldest of seven and I would always tell my younger siblings stories,” Gibbs said.

