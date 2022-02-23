Schools closed Feb. 24

Princeton schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 24 because of winter weather.
All after-school activities Wednesday, Feb. 23 and tomorrow are also canceled. Elementary after-school care will be open today until all children are picked up.
