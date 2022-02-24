Winter weather warning remains in effect

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Collin County until 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

Overall, there was less precipitation than expected, but there has still been ice accumulation up to one-tenth of an inch. Freezing rain is expected to move in during the afternoon.

Additionally, travel remains hazardous because of ice accumulation and residents should avoid driving if possible. If it is necessary to travel, the Texas Department of Transportation recommends drivers slow down and maintain a longer than normal following distance to other cars.

Bridges, overpasses and ramps are the most dangerous because they tend to freeze first.