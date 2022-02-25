Subscribe

Fathers, daughters dance night away

Feb 25, 2022

Princeton dads donned their best dress attire to accompany their daughters — many in tiaras — to the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance. 

The dance, hosted by the Princeton Cheer Team, was held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 in Princeton High School cafeteria.

Cheerleading coach Rachella Fannin said there were some logistical issues and attendance was lower than usual, but this year’s event was still successful.

There were about 90 tickets sold before the event, said Fannin, which was more than double the presale count of 40 tickets sold for the original date Saturday, Feb. 5. The date was rescheduled due to the impact Winter Storm Landon had on the community with snow and ice.

Fannin said some coaches who were originally committed to staffing the dance were unable to attend because they had coaching conflicts this past weekend. She added some fathers were unable to make it as well because of a conflict.

