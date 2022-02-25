New EDC website, goals planned

Princeton’s Economic Development Corporation received an update on its development of a website during its Feb. 7 regular meeting at City Hall.

Director of Community Engagement Tenishea Turner briefed the EDC directors on the current site map for the website. Currently, she is gathering information from the board to use on the completed website once it launches to the public.

“Since the Princeton EDC is fairly young, there’s not a lot of information out there about what you’ve done,” Turner said. “We’re going to have to add the meat and potatoes to the information they already have.”

However, the project has been delayed, said Turner, because of the pandemic and the winter weather earlier in February. The original launch date was scheduled for March 29, but will now likely be the end of April because of the delays.

Another factor, Turner said, has been the visually unappealing nature of winter grass and trees. She added the goal is to wait for better weather along with green grass and tree leaves to create more visually stimulating photographs.

