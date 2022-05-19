Subscribe
Read Local

Princeton star wins state championship

by | May 19, 2022 | Sports

Gavin Champ was eager to win a state championship for himself and the Princeton community.

On Friday, he realized that dream, winning the state championship in the boys 5A triple jump. He finished with a distance of 48-5.5, four inches ahead of second place Kedrick Reesado of New Caney (48-1.5).

It was the second medal of the day for the Panther star, as Champ also won silver in the boys long jump (23-9.25). He was just behind Frisco Liberty’s Chris Johnson (24-4.5), who beat Champ at the regional championships as well.

Champ was the only competitor for Princeton at the state championship meet. The senior signed to compete on the track at TCU next season.

For more stories such as these, subscribe to The Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

Princeton football schedule set for 2022 season

Princeton football schedule set for 2022 season

May 20, 2022 | ,

Football season is around the corner for the Princeton Panthers With spring football in full swing and a new season in the fall, there is plenty of changes and reasons for excitement for the program. Division II District 7-5A features some new teams, including...

read more
Panthers optimistic despite roster turnover

Panthers optimistic despite roster turnover

May 19, 2022 | ,

The Princeton Panthers are entering year two with head coach Ervin Chandler and are optimistic for the upcoming season. Despite several key losses from last season’s team, the spirit in spring practice is high and the coaching staff has noticed the effort put forth on...

read more
Champ aims for state double

Champ aims for state double

May 12, 2022 |

Gavin Champ is heading back to the state track and field championships for a second straight season. Champ is the lone qualifier for the state meets out of Princeton for the second year in a row. He takes great pride in representing his school and community and wants...

read more
Champ qualifies for state in two events

Champ qualifies for state in two events

May 6, 2022 | ,

For the second year in a row, Princeton’s Gavin Champ is state championship bound. This time around, the Panther qualified in two events. Competing at the Region II-5A championships in Arlington on April 29-30, Champ finished third in the long jump (23-0.75). While...

read more
Lady Panther softball closes out season

Lady Panther softball closes out season

Apr 29, 2022 |

The Lady Panthers traveled to play the Rock Hill Lady Blue Hawks last week. After falling behind early, Princeton could not get things going offensively and Prosper won in a shutout, 10-0. Rock Hill, who leads the district in wins and several other statistical...

read more
Boys track and field finishes fifth in District 10-5A

Boys track and field finishes fifth in District 10-5A

Apr 21, 2022 |

Princeton’s track and field team led by senior Gavin Champ participated in the District 10-5A Championships at Lovejoy High School in Lucas. Champ earned two gold medals in the boys long jump (23’9”) and triple jump (47’6”). Terrayah McCoy won the gold medal in the...

read more
Lady Panther softball still on the road

Lady Panther softball still on the road

Apr 14, 2022 |

The Princeton Lady Panthers (1-8 district) played their third game in a row on the road and fell behind early against a powerful Denison offense.  The Lady Yellowjackets dominated the game and defeated Princeton by the score of 16-0.  Denison scored three...

read more
Panther baseball drops three home games

Panther baseball drops three home games

Apr 7, 2022 |

Princeton was blessed with having back-to-back-to back home games, however the Panthers (1-3 district) couldn’t take advantage of having home field.  They watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 10-3 loss to the Wylie East Raiders on Tuesday....

read more
Princeton Track and Field Results

Princeton Track and Field Results

Apr 1, 2022 | ,

 Mens Results  100 Meters Varsity - Finals14.De'Ante Nobles11.64a PRPrinceton20.11Paul Mokake11.80a PRPrinceton200 Meters Varsity - Finals3.12Willie Arkansas22.74a SRPrinceton4.12Gavin Champ23.09a Princeton12JR...

read more
Workout Anytime April
Workout Anytime April