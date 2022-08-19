Subscribe
Read Local

Under the chinaberry tree

by | Aug 19, 2022 | Opinion

My grandparents lived modestly. Most from their generation did.

It wasn’t a choice. It was necessity.

My grandmother and grandfather were teens when the depression hit, so instead of enjoying their formative years, they worked to eat. They worked to survive.

I heard a lot about the depression. The thing I heard most often was that no one had anything; at least nothing of significant value, and certainly nothing that was frivolous.

When I came along in the early 1960s, the post-World War II economy was booming. But those who lived through the 1930s, including my grandparents, were never comfortable with being comfortable.

Simplicity still ruled. If something could be done for free, it was.

Such was the practice of relaxation my dad’s parents enjoyed almost every afternoon. They sat and drank coffee under a chinaberry tree.

My grandparents’ modest wood-frame home was white. It had a small front porch, which was just big enough for a few people to stand on while waiting to come inside. Directly in front of that porch, about 25 feet out, was a chinaberry tree.

Unknown to me at the time, chinaberry trees were not native to the American South. They came from India. During the mid-20th Century, due to their hardiness and the great shade they provided, chinaberry trees were a favorite of Southerners.

The chinaberry tree that sat proudly in my grandparents’ front yard started out small. I watched it grow. And keep growing.

There were two metal chairs under the tree. They were positioned to face the road so that my grandparents could wave at anyone coming or going, or they could greet someone who drove into the driveway for a visit.

That’s where I have some of my favorite memories of my grandmother and grandfather. Seeing them sitting under that chinaberry tree and waving to us as we arrived or departed in my parents 1960 Buick.

I would often be invited to find another chair to join them. But usually my cousin Roger and I would sit cross-legged on the ground and look for four-leaf clovers as my grandfather regaled us with stories of working in the shipyards in Houston during the war.

If my grandmother told stories (which, more often than not, she left to our grandfather), she would tell the story of my grandfather coming to the church she attended and talking to her through the open window during services.

Our grandfather didn’t attend church at the time, so if he wanted to call on her, he knew he had a captive audience if he went to see her during church.

Under the chinaberry tree, my grandfather would talk about customers he’d had that week or day in his blacksmith shop. He’d tell of a plow he’d repaired or how many handsaws he’d sharpened.

He earned his keep, my grandfather. And so did the chinaberry tree.

That tree seemed to grow to be just as wide as it was tall. The shade was significant, just like the conversations beneath it.

One day when we drove up, the chinaberry tree was gone. A hole remained.

My grandfather said that the root systems for chinaberry trees weren’t very big and that the tree itself didn’t live that long. But he said he thought it would come back and we’d have shade one day again soon.

He was right. That chinaberry tree rose like a phoenix. In another year or so, it grew high enough so that the metal chairs were back, and so were my grandparents.

I believe it was their favorite thing to do with each other. Spending time under the chinaberry tree.

But time was limited.

My sister answered the phone and broke the news.

They were sitting under the tree and my grandmother was talking. He failed to answer. She looked over as his coffee cup pivoted on his finger and emptied itself onto the ground. My grandmother called to him, but he was gone.

Most of us have favorite spots. Places where we like to be. Places that fit us. Places that are an extension of ourselves. Places to share with those we love.

For my grandparents, that place was under the chinaberry tree.

By John Moore

0 Comments

Related News

When life hands you lemons

When life hands you lemons

Aug 5, 2022 |

I’m seeing lemonade stands again. At a time when all you seem to hear is that the number of young people quitting their jobs is growing, I’m seeing young folks setting up to sell lemonade. It makes me smile. And I stop and buy some. My first exposure to good old...

read more
Big Tech is steamrolling America’s newspapers

Big Tech is steamrolling America’s newspapers

Jul 29, 2022 |

Google and Facebook have enormous economic and political power in society – especially over the news industry. Many ask if they have played a role in the misinformation that erodes our free press and plagues our democracy. Google and Facebook have a duopoly of the...

read more
What’s in store?

What’s in store?

Jul 15, 2022 |

Malls were the beginning of the end. Although, in the 1970s when Texarkana welcomed its mall, those of us who lived in the area were all too busy being excited about having a mall to see that by shopping there we were hurting our neighbors. “What could be better?” we...

read more
What’s in a number?

What’s in a number?

Jul 8, 2022 |

My mom turned off her landline. For 50 years, my parents had the same number. 898-2446. Now, it’s gone. “Mom, did you get rid of the landline?” I asked. “Yes, they wanted an extra $38 a month to keep it. I don’t need it since I have a cell phone,” she answered. It was...

read more
Pet Milk memories

Pet Milk memories

Jul 1, 2022 |

Pet Milk was a kitchen staple in most Southern homes in mid-20th Century America. It had as many uses as a coffee can full of bacon drippings. Thankfully, the two weren’t used interchangeably. Opening our Frigidaire, you’d see that the top shelf of our refrigerator...

read more
Dishing it out

Dishing it out

Jun 24, 2022 |

I miss the restaurants of my youth. In Ashdown, Arkansas, the restaurant everyone gravitated toward was Miss Mac’s. Its official name was, Mac’s Cafe. It started as a small truck stop off Highway 71 in Ogden, Arkansas, which is about halfway between Texarkana and...

read more
Just a bit peeved

Just a bit peeved

Jun 17, 2022 |

I used to pay little attention to the world’s little idiosyncrasies, but now they seem ever present. And it’s more than slightly annoying. I can’t be the only one. When I was getting change back from the fast-food drive-thru recently, it all became clear. The world is...

read more
Toying with time

Toying with time

May 28, 2022 |

I don’t recognize toys anymore. Our grandkids are coming from out of state to visit and I can’t find anything to get them as a surprise. Why? I don’t know what anything is or does. Toys should teach you how to prepare for life and be fun. Bakugan – Japanese Power, was...

read more
Laundromat, clothesline evoke childhood memories

Laundromat, clothesline evoke childhood memories

May 20, 2022 |

We had a clothesline, but no washer or dryer. So the Laundromat was a weekly destination. Today, most folks would find the absence of a laundry room in the home as foreign as no air conditioning or Wi-Fi. Fifty years ago, most folks in...

read more
Slow going

Slow going

May 16, 2022 |

Small town life is slower. I’m reminded of what I traded when I left Ashdown for big city life. Here’s a message I received this morning: “We had a wren make a nest in our mailbox. She only has one leg, so we put a box in a chair on the front porch for the mailman.”...

read more
Workout Anytime April
Workout Anytime April