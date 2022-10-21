Future parks in play for city

Princeton residents may well soon be able to have many more outdoor activity opportunities available to them if the city once the city proceeds with development of its master park plan.

In addition, the Princeton City Council voted Oct. 11 to authorize City Manager Derek Borg to proceed with negotiating for the possible purchase of an 11-acre parcel on College Street Borg said the land would help the city move toward being a more park-friendly community.

The council heard a presentation from Parks and Recreation Director Chase Bryant, who told of the purchase of 90 acres at FM 982 and Myrick Boulevard that eventually will become a multi-use park. “The community park is high on our priority list” as stated in the city’s master plan, Bryant said.

Bryant noted that compared to other North Texas cities of comparable size, Princeton has some catching-up to do in its park development. He noted, though, that the city can boast of “pretty nice parks” already. He cited the t-ball field at Arcadia Farms as a place that gets a lot of use during the year.

Bryant placed the city’s estimated population at around 30,000, including those who live outside the city limits but within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. “We have more space to gain,” Bryant said.

The council also heard about a 28-acre parcel off U.S. 380 near City Hall that likely will be developed into park land for the community to use.

The 11-acre site south of J.M. Caldwell Park on College Street is located in a flood plain, according to Bryant. City Manager Derek Borg said the city needs to purchase the property, which he said is “on the market today,” in order to “pick up some right-of-way.”

