Early voting begins today

Voters across Texas are heading to the polls to cast their ballots for races in the 2022 election.

On the ballot are federal, state, county and city officials including the governor, county judge and state representative races.

Some cities will also vote on school board races and city charters, depending on the city in which they live.

Early voting in Collin County will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28 and Sunday, Oct. 30. For voters heading to polling places Saturday, Oct. 29, and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, voting locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Registered voters in Collin County are able to vote at any polling location within its boundaries.For more information about early voting locations and to view sample ballots, visit Collin County’s website.