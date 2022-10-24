Subscribe
Read Local

Early voting begins today

by | Oct 24, 2022 | Latest

Voters across Texas are heading to the polls to cast their ballots for races in the 2022 election. 

On the ballot are federal, state, county and city officials including the governor, county judge and state representative races.

Some cities will also vote on school board races and city charters, depending on the city in which they live.

Early voting in Collin County will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28 and Sunday, Oct. 30. For voters heading to polling places Saturday, Oct. 29, and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, voting locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Registered voters in Collin County are able to vote at any polling location within its boundaries.For more information about early voting locations and to view sample ballots, visit Collin County’s website.

0 Comments

Related News

Princeton struggles continue in loss to Denison

Princeton struggles continue in loss to Denison

Oct 22, 2022 | ,

DENISON — The Panthers (1-7) suffered a 67-26 loss to the Denison Yellow Jackets (4-4, 2-3). Princeton remains winless in district play with an 0-5 record.  While Princeton had promising drives on offense, a series of errors throughout the night kept them from putting...

read more
Bois d’Arc Lake dedicated

Bois d’Arc Lake dedicated

Oct 21, 2022 |

Blue skies and an expansive view of the state’s first major reservoir built in over 30 years provided a scenic backdrop for the crowd that gathered in Fannin County for the official dedication of Bois d’Arc Lake by the North Texas Municipal Water District. The event,...

read more
Future parks in play for city

Future parks in play for city

Oct 21, 2022 |

Princeton residents may well soon be able to have many more outdoor activity opportunities available to them if the city once the city proceeds with development of its master park plan. In addition, the Princeton City Council voted Oct. 11 to authorize City Manager...

read more
Trustee hopefuls share their vision if elected

Trustee hopefuls share their vision if elected

Oct 21, 2022 |

Princeton Independent School District voters are getting a chance Nov. 8 to elect two individuals to their board of trustees, and on Oct. 11 they heard from three of the four candidates running for the two seats as they took part in a candidate forum at the Lovelady...

read more
Early voting begins Oct. 24

Early voting begins Oct. 24

Oct 21, 2022 |

Early voting for the November midterm elections begins next week as voters will decide the outcome of several races at the county, state and federal level. Voters will be able to head to the polls beginning Monday, Oct. 24 with early voting closing on Friday, Nov. 4,...

read more
Jones, Trejo qualify for regionals

Jones, Trejo qualify for regionals

Oct 18, 2022 | ,

The Princeton Panthers cross country team is sending two runners to regionals, thanks to two top 10 finishes at the district meet. Lindan Jones finished ninth (17:09) overall for the Panthers in the boys' cross country meet, sneaking into the top 10 five seconds ahead...

read more
Princeton drops sixth straight

Princeton drops sixth straight

Oct 15, 2022 | ,

Princeton (1-6) has added another loss to their record after falling short to the Terrell Tigers (3-4, 2-2).  The Panthers remain winless in the district with an 0-4 record. Penalties and turnovers were part of the Panther’s downfall once again. Princeton had over 10...

read more
Fall Fest is Saturday, Oct. 22

Fall Fest is Saturday, Oct. 22

Oct 12, 2022 |

Princeton native Estefania Villalba has had a front-row seat from which she has been able to watch her hometown grow from a tiny burg into an entirely different community, with thousands of new residents moving into it every year. “I remember when all we had here was...

read more
Today is the deadline to register to vote

Today is the deadline to register to vote

Oct 11, 2022 |

The final day to register to vote in the November election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. In the upcoming election, voters will cast their ballots in state, county and federal elections.  In Texas, Eligible voters must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of the county where the...

read more
Workout Anytime April
Workout Anytime April