Forests to Faucets is Friday

by | Oct 26, 2022 | Latest, News

The city of Princeton needs your help to plant over 1,200 trees along Tickey Creek to help protect water — its most important resource.

The Tickey Creek Tree Planting Event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 28. If it rains, the event will be pushed to Nov. 18.

Volunteers are asked to meet at J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park, 500 W College Ave. Closed-toe shoes that you don’t mind getting dirty are recommended. Bring work gloves if you have them.

Holes for the trees will already be dug and volunteers will plant the trees, push back the dirt and cover the area with mulch.

The event is a partnership between the city of Princeton, McKinney Parks Foundation, Blackland Prairie Master Naturalist, Collin County Master Gardeners, Texas A&M Forest Service, Heard Natural Science Museum, North Texas Municipal Water District, Texas Conservation Alliance, and the Apache Corporation.

The planting is made possible through funding from the PepsiCo Green Team.

