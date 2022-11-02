City encourages voters to get accurate information about home rule charter

Princeton City Manager Derek Borg has issued a reply to what he calls “erroneous information” being distributed concerning the home rule charter proposal for the city that will be decided next Tuesday, Nov. 8 in a city election.

Borg said in a statement that the city “has been notified of a political advocacy letter circulating among voters that discusses the upcoming home rule charter election and contains erroneous information.”

The letter comes from a group that identifies itself as “Princeton TX Democrats.” It does not contain any disclaimer that the state requires for duly registered political action committees.

Borg states: “All applicable law in the formation of its home rule charter commission and the process of drafting the proposed language for the charter was duly followed. The roster of voting members and alternatives of the HRCC were selected through votes of the entirety of the City Council during public meetings and that roster was also appointed and ratified by the mayor.”

The charter opponents contend in their literature that the city broke the law by not allowing for the “election” of the home rule charter panel that drafted the document to be decided on Election Day.

Borg states further, “The current three-year terms of office for current city elected officials will not be extended by adoption of the charter. If the HRC is adopted by Princeton voters, then beginning in November 2023 the city’s newly elected council members would serve terms of four years in length.”

The letter distributed by “Princeton TX Democrats” contends that the home rule charter would extend the terms of current council members an extra year.