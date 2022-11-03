Mayor hopes to educate voters on upcoming home rule

Princeton Mayor Brianna Chacon vowed to take on the task herself if no one would agree to lead a citizen effort to gain approval of a home rule charter for the city.

Chacon has made good on her pledge, she said in explaining that she is leading an “unofficial PAC” that comprises members of the citizens’ panel that drafted the charter that is going to the voters this Tuesday in a citywide election.

The city had planned to turn the campaigning over to a political action committee formed and approved by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, Chacon said. “We were unable to do that,” she said, “so we have an unofficial PAC that is putting out signs, banners, handing out literature.”

