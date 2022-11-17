Former Collin College professor reinstated after lawsuit

The second of three lawsuits against Collin College was resolved last week as the Eastern District Federal Court in Sherman approved a settlement between a former professor and the school.

Suzanne Jones was fired in January 2021 by Collin College, which cited three reasons for her removal: signing an open letter supporting the removal of Confederate monuments in Dallas, using Collin College’s name on a Texas Faculty Association website and helping to organize a branch of the union on campus and supporting the Collin College Faculty Council’s plan to reopen amidst the pandemic.

The lawsuit also named Collin College President Neil Matkin and now-retired Collin College Vice President Toni Jenkins, who joined Matkin in electing not to renew Jones’ contract, according to the lawsuit.

Jones sued the college in September 2021 and the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) began representing her in February 2022. In August, the court ruled that both Matkin and Jenkins could be held personally and financially liable for Jones’ dismissal.

To login to read the story or to subscribe visit http://princetonherald.com