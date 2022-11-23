Shape the future of transportation in Collin County

As part of the Future Mobility Study, Collin County is hosting in-person and virtual public meetings to present data and gather input on proposed future county roadways and other transportation improvements in the eastern portion of the county. The community is encouraged to participate and share input on the recommendations.

Information presented will be the same at each public meeting opportunity.

A virtual meeting room with all meeting information, a prerecorded presentation, an interactive map, and survey will be available on the study website from Nov. 16 – Dec. 15.

This week, in-person meetings are set for Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 4–7 p.m. at the Collin College, Farmersville Campus – 501 S. Collin Parkway, Farmersville and Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4–7 p.m. at Collin College, Wylie Campus Conference Center (Lot D) – 391 Country Club Rd.

The in-person meetings will be an open house format and will not have a formal presentation. Representatives from Collin County and the study team will be available to answer questions about study data and recommendations presented at the meeting.