Panthers, community provide meals

The Panther athletic program spent the last few weeks collecting food to provide 35 less fortunate families with a feast for the Thanksgiving holiday.

It takes a community to care for a community, so the Panthers received some crucial help with this effort.

Once again, Pit Pals BBQ and football parent Derrick Neal donated their time and resources to smoke a total of 35 turkeys to complete the meal.

Football moms added some Panther bling to the baskets as they packaged the meals for distribution.

After sorting all the donated food, players set out Wednesday morning to deliver the meal to families in Princeton.

Head Coach Ervin Chandler started the service project last year to help teach his players the importance of giving back to the community.

As Coach Chandler sent his crew out to begin deliveries, he reminded them of the season and to be thankful for what they have.

“Keep in mind as you give out this food today, that you should be thankful,” he said. “I’m thankful for people like y’all because this is how we got our food on Thanksgiving when I was growing up. If it wasn’t for stuff like this, we wouldn’t have had Thanksgiving.”

By Jean Ann Collins | [email protected]

