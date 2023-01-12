Committee members set criteria for $797M bond

Princeton Independent School District’s long-range planning committee has decided on the size and scope of a bond issue it wants to recommend to the district school board.

Committee members voted unanimously Monday night to ask the Princeton ISD Board of Trustees to set a bond issue election to spend $797 million to be built throughout the rapidly growing school system.

The committee, meeting for its next-to-last session at Lovelady High School, agreed on a recommended bond package that exceeds the cost of the proposal on which it agreed, but decided to recommend a slight cushion to account for inflation and other factors that might drive up the cost of the project.

The package, taken from a list of priorities the committee established from a lengthy list of proposals, calls for a new high school, four new elementary schools, two new middle schools and a new early childhood education center.

