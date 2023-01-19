Subscribe
Read Local

Hart’s 34 leads Princeton to overtime victory

by | Jan 19, 2023 | Sports

The Lady Panthers picked up their sixth district win of the season Tuesday night, defeating Sherman 72-67 in overtime.

Princeton’s long road trip up north didn’t deter them in the first half, as they scored 42 points in the first two quarters and led 42-39 against the third-place Lady Bearcats. Things cooled off in the third, however, as the Lady Panthers were held to just five points and trailed by four entering the final quarter.

Mariah Hart and company were able to force overtime and came out on top in the end. Hart led all scorers with 34 points, while Ariyanna Stephens added 18 and Terrayah McCoy scored 11.

Princeton is now 6-1 on the season in district play, one game behind No. 20 McKinney North for first place with just five games remaining. The Lady Panthers host Denison this Friday in their next game.

Girls Basketball – Tuesday, Jan. 17

Princeton – 72

Sherman – 67

Additional scores from the day.

Boys Basketball – Tuesday, Jan. 17

Princeton – 53

Sherman – 63

The Panthers slow start doomed them on the road, as they fell to Sherman Tuesday night.

The Bearcats jumped out to an 18-8 lead early, but the Panthers couldn’t gain ground despite settling into the game after the first. The loss drops Princeton to sixth in the district standings at 1-4 for the season.

Princeton hosts Denison this Friday in a crucial game to stay in the playoff hunt.

Girls Soccer – Tuesday, Jan. 17

Princeton – 0

Frisco Reedy – 9

Princeton saw what it would take to compete with best Tuesday night, losing at home to Frisco Reedy.

The No. 19 ranked Lionesses jumped out to a quick lead and didn’t look bad, winning 9-0 with five second-half goals. The loss dropped Princeton 2-4 on the season, as they head to Georgetown for their final non-district tournament of the season.

Boys Soccer – Tuesday, Jan. 17

Princeton – 2

Royse City – 0

The Panthers closed out non-district play with a 2-0 win over Royse City Tuesday night. Princeton opens up district play next, traveling to Sherman next Tuesday, Jan. 24.

For more sports stories, subscribe here.

For more sports pictures, see here.

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Princeton hopes to right ship, reach postseason

Princeton hopes to right ship, reach postseason

Nov 11, 2022 |

Missing the playoffs the last two seasons, Princeton is eager to reach the heights of previous seasons in the 2022-23 season. The Panthers finished fifth in the district last year, but head coach Eric Lockman said the team is looking for a new start, and to begin a...

read more
Lady Panthers aim for district title

Lady Panthers aim for district title

Nov 11, 2022 | ,

Coming off of back-to-back successful seasons, the Princeton girls basketball team believes they have what it takes to compete for a district championship. Finishing second in district last season, an improvement from third the season before, the Lady Panthers fell in...

read more
Trejo races at state championship

Trejo races at state championship

Nov 8, 2022 | ,

Gabriella Trejo was the lone qualifier for the Lady Panthers cross country team, racing at the 5A state championship in Round Rock on Nov. 4. Taking on some of the top runners in the state, Trejo finished 103rd (20:38.1) out of 149 runners at the meet. She was 31...

read more
Princeton struggles continue in loss to Denison

Princeton struggles continue in loss to Denison

Oct 22, 2022 | ,

DENISON — The Panthers (1-7) suffered a 67-26 loss to the Denison Yellow Jackets (4-4, 2-3). Princeton remains winless in district play with an 0-5 record.  While Princeton had promising drives on offense, a series of errors throughout the night kept them from putting...

read more
Jones, Trejo qualify for regionals

Jones, Trejo qualify for regionals

Oct 18, 2022 | ,

The Princeton Panthers cross country team is sending two runners to regionals, thanks to two top 10 finishes at the district meet. Lindan Jones finished ninth (17:09) overall for the Panthers in the boys' cross country meet, sneaking into the top 10 five seconds ahead...

read more
Princeton drops sixth straight

Princeton drops sixth straight

Oct 15, 2022 | ,

Princeton (1-6) has added another loss to their record after falling short to the Terrell Tigers (3-4, 2-2).  The Panthers remain winless in the district with an 0-4 record. Penalties and turnovers were part of the Panther’s downfall once again. Princeton had over 10...

read more
Princeton overpowered by Lovejoy

Princeton overpowered by Lovejoy

Oct 7, 2022 | ,

The Princeton Panthers (1-5, 0-3) took a brutal 70-0 loss on the road to Lovejoy High School (4-2, 3-0) to add to their losing streak. Both teams came into this week following a bye in week six. The loss worsens Princeton’s losing streak to four games in a row with an...

read more
Princeton loses at home to Greenville

Princeton loses at home to Greenville

Sep 24, 2022 | ,

The Princeton Panthers took another loss in week two of their district campaign to Greenville (2-4, 1-1) where they lost 34-6.  The Panthers are now on a four-game losing streak coming out of week five of their season.  Princeton was brought to its knees by the...

read more
Princeton 3 keys to defeating Greenville

Princeton 3 keys to defeating Greenville

Sep 23, 2022 | ,

Still searching for their first district win, Princeton returns home as they prepare to host Greenville Friday night. The Lions (0-1, 1-3) will make the quick drive up 380 also aiming for their first win in the district this season. With both teams shaking off losses,...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility