Hart’s 34 leads Princeton to overtime victory

The Lady Panthers picked up their sixth district win of the season Tuesday night, defeating Sherman 72-67 in overtime.

Princeton’s long road trip up north didn’t deter them in the first half, as they scored 42 points in the first two quarters and led 42-39 against the third-place Lady Bearcats. Things cooled off in the third, however, as the Lady Panthers were held to just five points and trailed by four entering the final quarter.

Mariah Hart and company were able to force overtime and came out on top in the end. Hart led all scorers with 34 points, while Ariyanna Stephens added 18 and Terrayah McCoy scored 11.

Princeton is now 6-1 on the season in district play, one game behind No. 20 McKinney North for first place with just five games remaining. The Lady Panthers host Denison this Friday in their next game.

Girls Basketball – Tuesday, Jan. 17

Princeton – 72

Sherman – 67

Additional scores from the day.

Boys Basketball – Tuesday, Jan. 17

Princeton – 53

Sherman – 63

The Panthers slow start doomed them on the road, as they fell to Sherman Tuesday night.

The Bearcats jumped out to an 18-8 lead early, but the Panthers couldn’t gain ground despite settling into the game after the first. The loss drops Princeton to sixth in the district standings at 1-4 for the season.

Princeton hosts Denison this Friday in a crucial game to stay in the playoff hunt.

Girls Soccer – Tuesday, Jan. 17

Princeton – 0

Frisco Reedy – 9

Princeton saw what it would take to compete with best Tuesday night, losing at home to Frisco Reedy.

The No. 19 ranked Lionesses jumped out to a quick lead and didn’t look bad, winning 9-0 with five second-half goals. The loss dropped Princeton 2-4 on the season, as they head to Georgetown for their final non-district tournament of the season.

Boys Soccer – Tuesday, Jan. 17

Princeton – 2

Royse City – 0

The Panthers closed out non-district play with a 2-0 win over Royse City Tuesday night. Princeton opens up district play next, traveling to Sherman next Tuesday, Jan. 24.

