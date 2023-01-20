Leon sets career mark on mat

Senior captain Conner Leon has acquired a wrestling statistic that is not easily attainable.

Tonight vs. Anna, Leon earned his 100th career win. Wrestling in the 138-pound weight class, Leon has been part of the wrestling program since his freshman year, but it wasn’t until his sophomore year that he earned a spot on varsity.

“He wasn’t a varsity starter for us his freshman year, so he has really hit this mark in just two and a half years,” Princeton head coach Ryan DeLaVergne said. “This district has had state placers or state champs at his weight class the last few years, so even winning matches in post-season has been a battle. For him to rack up 100 wins against the level of competition he has faced is truly remarkable.”

He had plenty of fans to watch him reach his 100th win tonight, and teammates were ready to congratulate him when he got off the mat. For the season, Leon picked up his 37th win on the year and leads all Princeton wrestlers with 291 points scored.

Since he started wrestling at the varsity level, Leon has been a two-time regional qualifier and a member of the regional championship team, as well as an alternate to state.

Leon follows in the footsteps of two previous Princeton wrestlers to achieve this feat, Riley Morrison, who was an inaugural member of the team and helped build the program, and Nathon Brentnall, who graduated last year.

“This is the equivalent of being a 2000-yard rusher in football, but you don’t have an elite quarterback or an amazing offensive line to take the pressure off,” Coach DeLaVergne said. “It’s all on you every time.”

The two-year captain should continue this level of success during his last high school season.

“Conner’s work ethic is amazing, and it shows by his intensity on the mat this year,” Coach DeLaVergne said. “Things are clicking now to where he picks up coaching points very fast and understands how what he is being told can be adapted into his style of wrestling.”