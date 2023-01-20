Princeton ISD to evaluate facility use policy

It was standing room only as Princeton ISD trustees heard public comments about the school district’s Facility Use Policy (FUP) allowing public access to school buildings. The board ended a long evening by unanimously approving a motion to seek an evaluation of the policy by legal counsel.

More than 100 people crowded into the School Administration Building for a special meeting Thursday, Jan. 19. The boardroom was packed and dozens spilled into the hallway. The meeting was called on short notice and the agenda item just read, “Facility Use Policies.”

To read the full story by Bob Wieland, see the Jan. 26 edition, or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Princeton-Herald