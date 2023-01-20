Subscribe
Read Local

Princeton ISD to evaluate facility use policy

by | Jan 20, 2023 | Latest, News

It was standing room only as Princeton ISD trustees heard public comments about the school district’s Facility Use Policy (FUP) allowing public access to school buildings. The board ended a long evening by unanimously approving a motion to seek an evaluation of the policy by legal counsel.

More than 100 people crowded into the School Administration Building for a special meeting Thursday, Jan. 19. The boardroom was packed and dozens spilled into the hallway. The meeting was called on short notice and the agenda item just read, “Facility Use Policies.”

To read the full story by Bob Wieland, see the Jan. 26 edition, or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Princeton-Herald

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Body of missing woman found

Body of missing woman found

Jan 19, 2023 |

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office located the remains of an individual missing since Jan. 11. Kayla Kelley, 33, was reported missing by friends after several days, according to a Jan. 15 news release from the sheriff’s office. According to a Jan. 19 news release,...

read more
Comptroller releases biennial revenue estimate

Comptroller releases biennial revenue estimate

Jan 19, 2023 | ,

As part of the Texas Legislature’s power of the purse, it sets a biennial budget for the state in the fiscal years 2024 and 2025. The 88th Legislature is scheduled to convene Tuesday, Jan. 10, and conclude May 29. Ahead of the first session, State Comptroller Glenn...

read more
FFA students compete at livestock show

FFA students compete at livestock show

Jan 19, 2023 | ,

It’s the time of year when Princeton FFA students trade their backpacks for feed sacks and their Chromebooks for lead ropes.The annual Collin County Jr. Livestock Show, held Jan. 7-14 at the Myers Park and Event Center in McKinney, kicks off the busy show season for...

read more
Stuck on green stamps

Stuck on green stamps

Jan 19, 2023 | ,

My mom and her mother saved 7-1/2 books to get us that swing set. Just three years before in 1966, my parents had saved to buy their first house. Money was tight, so, if my sister and I were going to have that new addition to the backyard, Green Stamps would be the...

read more
Committee members set criteria for $797M bond

Committee members set criteria for $797M bond

Jan 12, 2023 | ,

Princeton Independent School District’s long-range planning committee has decided on the size and scope of a bond issue it wants to recommend to the district school board.  Committee members voted unanimously Monday night to ask the Princeton ISD Board of...

read more
Property taxes due Jan. 31

Property taxes due Jan. 31

Jan 12, 2023 | ,

As the calendar turns over into a new year, property owners face an important deadline at the end of the month.  Princeton property owners whose taxes were not included in their monthly mortgage payment are reminded that the deadline to pay property taxes to the...

read more
Habitat set to begin new Princeton project

Habitat set to begin new Princeton project

Jan 12, 2023 | ,

Amanda Martinez has faced many challenges in her life, chief among them finding stability for her three daughters. Habitat for Humanity is about to give Martinez and two of her daughters — one is grown and has moved away — the stability she has been seeking by...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility