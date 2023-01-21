Princeton snaps four-game skid

The Princeton Panthers added a much-needed win to the resume, defeating Denison 77-49 at home Friday night.

The Panthers outscored the Yellow Jackets 25-11 in the third quarter to give themselves a 29-point lead entering the final quarter. With the victory, Princeton improved to 2-4 in district play with six games remaining. As things stand in District 13-5A, the Panthers are in a battle with McKinney North and Greenville for the final playoff spot, all three teams with a 2-4 record.

They all trail two games behind Melissa and Sherman, who are 4-2 in district, while Lovejoy stands alone at 6-0. Princeton has a big game next Friday at home against McKinney North in a matchup with major playoff implications.

Boys Basketball – Friday, Jan. 20

Princeton – 77

Denison – 49

Additional scores from the night.

Girls Basketball – Friday, Jan. 20

Princeton – 53

Denison – 49

Princeton held off Denison late in their fifth straight win, defeating the Lady Yellow Jackets 53-49.

The Lady Panthers improved to 7-1 in district play with just a few games remaining. Their next one is at home next Friday against McKinney North, who sits one game ahead of the Lady Panthers in the district standings.

