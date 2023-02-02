Filing remains open for Collin College Board of Trustees

For individuals looking to serve Collin County as a member of the board of trustees, three places are up for election in May.

The Collin College Board of Trustees, in collaboration with the district president, according to collin.edu, “establishes the vision for the future of the college, its mission and strategic direction.” Additionally, trustees are responsible for establishing policies for the college, stringent fiscal oversight and leadership as the college grows.

To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Princeton-Herald