Former Justice of the Peace reflects on careers

After serving as a justice of the peace for nearly a decade, a longtime Wylie resident is looking forward to enjoying his retirement.

Jerry Shaffer, the namesake of the football stadium near Burnett Junior High School in Wylie, called it quits on his working life at 82 years old after serving his final day on the bench in December 2022. He is succeeded by Ellen Skinner who officially took office Jan. 3. Her husband is longtime Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner.

