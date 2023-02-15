Princeton wins in bi-district round, advances to face Huntsville

The Princeton Lady Panthers won their first playoff game since 2018 on Monday night, advancing to the area round of the state playoffs.

They held off Terrell, winning 47-44 in the bi-district round of the state playoffs in Greenville, netting their 23rd win of the season. Their next game is in the area round, where they travel to Corsicana to face Huntsville on Thursday night.

As the Lady Panthers advance, the team is setting a benchmark for girls basketball performance that hasn’t been seen in some time for the program. Ariyanna Stephens, Terrayah McCoy and Mariah Hart have stepped up as leaders in the program on the court, and hope to see the team through to the regional rounds of the state playoffs.

For more sports coverage, subscribe here.

For more sports pictures, see here.