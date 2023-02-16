PISD school board hires its own attorney

Surprising many in the room, Princeton ISD trustees voted Jan. 26 to hire their own attorney, separate from the district’s law firm, Abernathy, Roeder, Boyd & Hullett in McKinney.

After an hour-long discussion, the board voted 5-2 to hire Timothy Davis of the Cantey Hanger law firm’s Dallas office.

Davis appeared at the end of a long board meeting with the agenda item reading “Discuss and Consider Hiring a Board Attorney.” There was no information about Davis in the meeting packet given trustees said Amy Ivy, administrative assistant to Superintendent Don McIntyre.

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe at The Princeton Herald.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]