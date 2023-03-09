School district revises facility use policy

The Princeton ISD has implemented a massive overhaul of the district’s Facility Use Policy (FUP) with new restrictions on activities allowed on school property. The new policy was to take effect March 13.

The previous policy adopted in October 2022 stated simply that “certain Princeton ISD facilities are available for public rental” and went on to outline fees and booking requirements.

Rental fees were mostly unchanged, but a $25-per-hour surcharge was added for a “district- appointed representative to be present during the entire term of facility rental.”

To read the full story subscribe to The Princeton Herald.

By Bob Wieland, [email protected]