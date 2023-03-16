Princeton prepares for winner-take-all game against Greenville

The Princeton Panthers boys soccer team snapped a two-game losing skid, entering the final week with a shot at the postseason.

They defeated Melissa 4-0 at home last Friday to improve to fifth in the district, just a couple of points off of Greenville for the final playoff spot in district play. With the final game this week, Princeton is hoping to secure its first-ever playoff bid at the 5A level.

“We talked about wanting to be the first team in program history to make the playoffs,” head coach Kent Ackmann said. “It was a goal of ours in the preseason and the senior class really wanted to leave this legacy on the program. We talked at the beginning of the year and said that if we were told preseason we would have one game to try and make the postseason, we would all take that. Our kids have risen to the occasion all year and we’ve overcome a ton of challenges all year.”

The margin between Princeton being in this position and being potentially even better or worse has been small all year. In their 11 prior district games, all results besides the most recent win over Melissa have been by one goal or less or gone to penalty kicks for the Panthers.

Coach Ackmann lamented how one small mistake, or missed call or bad break, has put the team in the position of having to win and get in on the final day of the year.

“We still have a chance, and that’s a credit to our leadership to bounce back each of their last few games,” Ackmann said. “No matter how badly a loss or bad result hurt, we were able to bounce back and make something happen the next game.”

Earlier in the year, Princeton defeated Greenville 2-1 at home on Feb. 14. With now the return fixture sending the team to Greenville on the final game, the team knows they’ll see everything the Lions have to with their season also on the line.

“It’s not going to be easy,” Ackmann said. “They have three really good attacking players that are quick and good on the ball. We were able to hold them in check last time but it’s going to be a hostile environment and they’re very dynamic in attack. They’re a dangerous team and our key will be to hold those guys in check and our defense communicating constantly.”

Princeton is in this position following their big win over Melissa at home last Friday, March 10. It was the Panthers’ best performance of the season, jumping out to a big lead and also getting a clean sheet in the process. Cristopher Castillo provided the goal on a blast from over 30 yards out to make it 2-0 in the first half, while Efrain Lujan had an assist on a cross to make it 3-0 before the break.

Both seniors on the roster, coach Ackmann praised their leadership in the match.

“The senior class again came up big for us,” Ackmann said. “They knew the stakes and rose up to the challenge and got the result they needed. If we didn’t get that win we wouldn’t be in the position and our season would’ve been over. We’re burning the ships and there’s no return for us, it’s only forward.”

Princeton now presses forward as they travel to Greenville this Friday, March 17 in their final game of the season. Kickoff will be at 7:15 p.m. in the winner-take-all match.

“It comes down to us playing with that sense of urgency,” Ackmann said. “We have no margin for error anymore and we have to continue to rise to the occasion and be prepared to go attack and win the game.”

