Princeton beats Denison, moves within two games of playoff spot

The Lady Panthers needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive and came up with some clutch hitting Tuesday night.

Princeton had 12 hits to defeat Denison, winning 12-2 in a key home game. Emily Autrey and Fallon Dickerson drove in three runs apiece, while eight of the nine Princeton players in the game scored at least once. The Lady Panthers swept the Lady Yellowjackets for the season series, beating them 12-10 earlier in the year as well.

With a week off for the holiday break, Princeton returns to the field next Tuesday, April 11, in a key road game against McKinney North. The Lady Bulldogs sit fourth in the district standings at 5-3, while Princeton is two games behind at 3-5 and just four games remaining.

For more sports coverage, subscribe here.

For more sports pictures, see here.