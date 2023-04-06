Subscribe
Order photos

Princeton beats Denison, moves within two games of playoff spot

by | Apr 6, 2023 | Sports

The Lady Panthers needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive and came up with some clutch hitting Tuesday night.

Princeton had 12 hits to defeat Denison, winning 12-2 in a key home game. Emily Autrey and Fallon Dickerson drove in three runs apiece, while eight of the nine Princeton players in the game scored at least once. The Lady Panthers swept the Lady Yellowjackets for the season series, beating them 12-10 earlier in the year as well.

With a week off for the holiday break, Princeton returns to the field next Tuesday, April 11, in a key road game against McKinney North. The Lady Bulldogs sit fourth in the district standings at 5-3, while Princeton is two games behind at 3-5 and just four games remaining.

For more sports coverage, subscribe here.

For more sports pictures, see here.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Youth key to Princeton baseball success in 2023

Youth key to Princeton baseball success in 2023

Feb 24, 2023 |

The Princeton Panthers aim to right the ship ahead of the 2023 season, with goals of reaching the playoffs. Last season, Princeton finished 5-19 in the regular season, but return key players and welcome several young players ready to make an impact in 2023. For head...

read more
Goulart leads culture change for Princeton softball

Goulart leads culture change for Princeton softball

Feb 2, 2023 |

Every new season brings a renewed sense of optimism, that’s no different for the Princeton softball team. The Lady Panthers made some big changes over the summer, bringing in new head coach Brian Goulart. He ended the season as an assistant coach of the team and...

read more
Princeton loses nail-biter to McKinney North

Princeton loses nail-biter to McKinney North

Jan 28, 2023 |

Princeton's playoff hopes took a hit Friday night with a 57-51 home loss to McKinney North. McKinney North outscored Princeton by 11 in the second half, coming back after a strong start from the Panthers' defense. The Panthers fell to 2-5 in district play, now one...

read more
Stephens’ leadership key to Lady Panthers success

Stephens’ leadership key to Lady Panthers success

Jan 26, 2023 |

Ariyanna Stephens has been a top scorer for the Lady Panthers girls’ basketball team all season, but her impact cannot just be measured by production on the court. Stephens is averaging close to 16 points per game in district play this season, helping Princeton to a...

read more
Princeton snaps four-game skid

Princeton snaps four-game skid

Jan 21, 2023 |

The Princeton Panthers added a much-needed win to the resume, defeating Denison 77-49 at home Friday night. The Panthers outscored the Yellow Jackets 25-11 in the third quarter to give themselves a 29-point lead entering the final quarter. With the victory, Princeton...

read more
Leon sets career mark on mat

Leon sets career mark on mat

Jan 20, 2023 |

Senior captain Conner Leon has acquired a wrestling statistic that is not easily attainable. Tonight vs. Anna, Leon earned his 100th career win. Wrestling in the 138-pound weight class, Leon has been part of the wrestling program since his freshman year, but it wasn't...

read more
Hart’s 34 leads Princeton to overtime victory

Hart’s 34 leads Princeton to overtime victory

Jan 19, 2023 |

The Lady Panthers picked up their sixth district win of the season Tuesday night, defeating Sherman 72-67 in overtime. Princeton's long road trip up north didn't deter them in the first half, as they scored 42 points in the first two quarters and led 42-39 against the...

read more
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos