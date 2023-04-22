Princeton sweeps Melissa, earns first two district wins of season

It took 10 innings on the road Friday night, but the Panthers are finishing the regular season on a high note with back-to-back wins.

Princeton scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to defeat Melissa 7-4, winning their first two district games of the season. With a two-game series against Greenville next week, the Panthers can finish the season with a winning streak after a tough stretch earlier in the year.

The Panthers, who won game one over Melissa on Tuesday evening 4-0, held the Cardinals to just two hits, but five defensive errors allowed them to stay on the base paths in the game. Despite some struggles, they escaped most innings unscathed and held on down the stretch.

Princeton travels to Greenville next Tuesday, April 25.

For more sports coverage, subscribe here.

For more sports pictures, see here.