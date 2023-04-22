Subscribe
Order photos

Williams, McCoy lead regional qualifiers

by | Apr 22, 2023 | Sports

The Princeton Panthers will send a handful of athletes to the regional meet next weekend, following good performances at area.

Hosting the area meet on Thursday, Princeton’s Terrayah McCoy finished with the gold medal in the girls high jump with a height of 5-foot-6. She placed two inches above the next-highest jumper and will head to regionals for the second straight year.

Along with McCoy, Princeton’s 4×100 and 4×200 teams set school records as they both qualified for the regional meets. The girls 4×100 team of Jerlana Williams, Teya Dixon, and Kelly and Kaira Nworka placed second overall at the area meet (46.8) just .21 seconds behind first-place Lancaster.

The 4×200 team, with Vonyea Robinson, Williams and Kelly and Kaira Nworka placed fourth (1:40.35), just making the top four that qualify for regionals. Williams also qualified individually in the 100-meter dash, placing fourth (12.07)

The Princeton qualifiers will compete at the Region II-5A meet next Friday and Saturday in Arlington.

For more sports coverage, subscribe here.

For more sports pictures, see here.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Lady Panthers prepare for playoffs

Lady Panthers prepare for playoffs

Mar 22, 2023 |

Every win mattered for the Princeton Lady Panthers soccer team, who were able to earn a playoff bid with two wins to end the year. This allowed the team to finish 6-6 in District 13-5A, good enough for third place overall. They’ll now gear up for the postseason, where...

read more
Youth key to Princeton baseball success in 2023

Youth key to Princeton baseball success in 2023

Feb 24, 2023 |

The Princeton Panthers aim to right the ship ahead of the 2023 season, with goals of reaching the playoffs. Last season, Princeton finished 5-19 in the regular season, but return key players and welcome several young players ready to make an impact in 2023. For head...

read more
Goulart leads culture change for Princeton softball

Goulart leads culture change for Princeton softball

Feb 2, 2023 |

Every new season brings a renewed sense of optimism, that’s no different for the Princeton softball team. The Lady Panthers made some big changes over the summer, bringing in new head coach Brian Goulart. He ended the season as an assistant coach of the team and...

read more
Princeton loses nail-biter to McKinney North

Princeton loses nail-biter to McKinney North

Jan 28, 2023 |

Princeton's playoff hopes took a hit Friday night with a 57-51 home loss to McKinney North. McKinney North outscored Princeton by 11 in the second half, coming back after a strong start from the Panthers' defense. The Panthers fell to 2-5 in district play, now one...

read more
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos