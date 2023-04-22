Williams, McCoy lead regional qualifiers

The Princeton Panthers will send a handful of athletes to the regional meet next weekend, following good performances at area.

Hosting the area meet on Thursday, Princeton’s Terrayah McCoy finished with the gold medal in the girls high jump with a height of 5-foot-6. She placed two inches above the next-highest jumper and will head to regionals for the second straight year.

Along with McCoy, Princeton’s 4×100 and 4×200 teams set school records as they both qualified for the regional meets. The girls 4×100 team of Jerlana Williams, Teya Dixon, and Kelly and Kaira Nworka placed second overall at the area meet (46.8) just .21 seconds behind first-place Lancaster.

The 4×200 team, with Vonyea Robinson, Williams and Kelly and Kaira Nworka placed fourth (1:40.35), just making the top four that qualify for regionals. Williams also qualified individually in the 100-meter dash, placing fourth (12.07)

The Princeton qualifiers will compete at the Region II-5A meet next Friday and Saturday in Arlington.

