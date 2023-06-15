Dade leads loaded Princeton backfield

Princeton High School’s varsity football team is undergoing some changes on the offensive side of the ball, hoping to free up space for their deep running back room.

With several returning faces in the backfield, head coach Ervin Chandler feels most confident in that position over anything else on the depth chart.

“It’s our most solid spot on the team no doubt,” Chandler said. “We’ve got more than one back we feel like could step in and carry the load, which goes a long way playing in Texas. We’ve got a lot of good players.”

That group starts with Bryce Dade, who returns for his senior season as one of Princeton’s top offensive players. He finished the year with 661 rushing yards and four scores, operating as the primary back in the backfield throughout the season.

What’s impressed the coaching staff most about Dade heading into his senior year isn’t on the field, but how he’s turned into the vocal leader off of it.

“He’s the heart and soul of the team this year,” Chandler said. “When he talks this year, everybody is listening to him. He’s had a really good offseason and is doing a great job getting kids to practice and carrying the load for us. We’re proud of the work he’s put in and he outworks anybody on the football team. He wakes up at 6 a.m. to run 100-yard sprints and he’s going to have a good season because of it.”

Along with Dade, Presley Self returns after getting hurt in the first game of the season. He still managed to come back late in the year despite breaking his foot and collarbone, showing his toughness on the field in rushing for two touchdowns and 158 rushing yards.

“He’s more of a slasher for us and did some good things for us,” Chandler said. “We’re happy to have him healthy and running for us this year because we’re going to be relying on him to be a big player for us.”

