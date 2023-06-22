School board updates facility use policy

Fine arts students who qualified for state solo and ensemble contests were recognized Monday, June 19 at the PISD board meeting. From left, Emilio Ceballos, Nia Baird, Jasmin Dehner, Fernando Martinez, Kaitlyn Davis, Caleb Jones and Carolina Trevizo. Courtesy PISD

For the second time this year, Princeton ISD trustees have revised the district’s Facility Use Policy (FUP).

The latest revision followed a two-hour closed-door session during the Monday, June 19, meeting. The agenda item simply read, “Facility Use Policy” and Trustee Julia Schmoker’s motion said only that it would align policy with recent legislation in Austin. The motion passed unanimously although board members Bob Lovelady and John Campbell were absent.

The last time the policy was changed was at the Monday, Feb. 27, meeting. Both updates expanded the October 2022 policy that said, “certain Princeton ISD facilities are available for public rental.”

The newest policy would apply to events that had not yet taken place and the board ordered Superintendent Donald McIntire to review all pending rentals and cancel any that were in violation.

McIntire said after the meeting that the change related to the passage of Senate Bill 12, signed Sunday, June 18, by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The superintendent said language in the Senate bill that would have specifically restricted drag performances in front of children was removed by the Texas House.

