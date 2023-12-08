Princeton girls keep winning

COLLEYVILLE – Last week, the Princeton girls wrestling team continued their outstanding start to the season with a meet title at Colleyville Heritage’s Mike McCready Memorial Invitational. There, the girls were able to edge out Carrollton Creekview 211-209 to win the hardware.

“The girls have competed in two tournaments, and brought home the championship trophy in both,” Coach Ryan DeLavergne said. “They won the Richardson Roundup two weeks ago, then again on Saturday, in Colleyville. Colleyville was atop tournament. We didn’t exactly wrestle like we are capable of, which made it more impressive that we won.”

By Austin Smith

For more on this story see the December 7, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.