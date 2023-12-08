Subscribe
American Heart Association 300x250

Princeton girls keep winning

by | Dec 8, 2023 | Sports

COLLEYVILLE – Last week, the Princeton girls wrestling team continued their outstanding start to the season with a meet title at Colleyville Heritage’s Mike McCready Memorial Invitational. There, the girls were able to edge out Carrollton Creekview 211-209 to win the hardware.

“The girls have competed in two tournaments, and brought home the championship trophy in both,” Coach Ryan DeLavergne said. “They won the Richardson Roundup two weeks ago, then again on Saturday, in Colleyville. Colleyville was atop tournament. We didn’t exactly wrestle like we are capable of, which made it more impressive that we won.”

By Austin Smith

For more on this story see the December 7, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

CCMobility Nov 2023

0 Comments

Related News

Sadler, Smith highlight All-District roster

Sadler, Smith highlight All-District roster

Dec 8, 2023 |

After a 21-19 season, the Princeton volleyball team picked up some accolades at the end of November. Five Lady Panthers were named on the District 13-5A awards list, highlighted by junior Abby Sadler and senior Breonna Smith. Sadler was Coach Rachel Croley’s lone...

read more
Princeton drops season finale

Princeton drops season finale

Nov 2, 2023 | ,

Marcus Flowers has had a posititve impact on the Panthers offense since stepping in for injured Braeden Ratliff. Photo by Jerry Winfrey CRANDALL, Texas — Despite amassing 531 yards of total offense, including five touchdown passes from Marcus Flowers, the Crandall...

read more
Princeton falls in home finale to Melissa

Princeton falls in home finale to Melissa

Oct 28, 2023 | ,

Gavin Hamilton (7) goes up for a catch against a Melissa defender. Photo by Jerry Winfrey The Melissa Cardinals scored two touchdowns in the first five minutes, led 21-0 in the second quarter and captured a 56-13 victory over the Princeton Panthers on Friday from...

read more
Princeton falls to Denison 48-24 

Princeton falls to Denison 48-24 

Oct 22, 2023 | ,

Jordan Mosley (23) fights for yardage after a catch against Denison last Friday. Photo courtesy Jerry Winfrey The Panthers were ready to rebound at home against Denison after another tough district loss last week. Unfortunately, Princeton lost starting their...

read more
Tigers rush to 42-8 win over Panthers

Tigers rush to 42-8 win over Panthers

Oct 14, 2023 | ,

Bryce Dade (20) is met by the Terrell Tigers' defense. On the road at Terrell, the Panthers were ready to rebound after a tough loss to Lovejoy last week. Terrell, on homecoming night, had a different idea and racked up 28 points before halftime to coast to a 42-8...

read more
Lady Panthers in the playoff hunt

Lady Panthers in the playoff hunt

Oct 12, 2023 | ,

Lily Bailey (8) receives a serve against Sherman Oct. 3. The Lady Panthers host McKinney North on Friday, Oct. 13. Bailey led the team in serves received with 14. Maddie Smith/C&S Media The Lady Panthers continued to work their way through the second half of...

read more
Leopards offense overpowers Panthers 63-0

Leopards offense overpowers Panthers 63-0

Oct 12, 2023 | ,

Jordan Mosley (23) reaches for a pass near the endzone in Friday’s loss to Lovejoy. The sophomore receiver had 4 catches for 108 yards.  Maddie Smith/C&S Media On a night to celebrate PISD soon-to-be high school athletes, Lovejoy (5-1, 3-0) came to play spoiler....

read more
Lovejoy offense overpowers Panthers, 63-0

Lovejoy offense overpowers Panthers, 63-0

Oct 7, 2023 | ,

Landon Mckinney (2) looks for space at home against Lovejoy on Friday. On a night to celebrate PISD soon-to-be high school athletes, Lovejoy came to play spoiler. Two plays into the first drive of the night, Braeden Ratliff threw an interception that turned into a...

read more
Lady Panthers struggle against district foes

Lady Panthers struggle against district foes

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Madisyn Robertson (9) tips a ball over the net in a pre-district match. The Lady Panthers are 1-5 in district and will need continue to improve to have a shot at the playoffs. Photos by Tina Lopez/C&S Media The Lady Panthers have had a change of fortune since...

read more
Panthers must eliminate mistakes to beat Leopards

Panthers must eliminate mistakes to beat Leopards

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Bryce Dade (20), shown here at Greenville, will need a nice game against Lovejoy to move the Panthers into the win column again. Dade has gained 271 yards on 47 carries and is averaging 5.8 yards a carry. Victor Tapia/C&S Media Coming off a tough loss last week at...

read more
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023