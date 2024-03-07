Mental health court called a lifeline

A graduate of Collin County’s new Adult Mental Health Court said the program allowed them to “break free from the cycle of despair and embrace a fresh start in life.”

The court recently graduated its first participants, offenders with mental health issues diverted into a court-supervised outpatient treatment program instead of the traditional criminal justice process.

The program has 23 participants enrolled, said Collin County Public Information Officer Derrick Jackson.

Judge Jennifer Edgeworth of the 219th District Court in McKinney and County Court at Law Judge Lance Baxter launched the new program for felony or misdemeanor defendants in February of last year.

