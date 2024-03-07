New deputy city manager joins team

John Land, the city’s new deputy city manager, is totally familiar with the duties of his role. He’s a former deputy city manager and interim city manager in Farmers Branch.

He succeeds Shawn Fort, who resigned to take a job with the city of Sulphur Springs.

Land spent nearly 14 years with the city of Farmers Branch until December 2022, when he left to form his own consulting company, North Shore Solutions, in the East Texas town of Scroggins.

Before that, Land spent more than 14 years as president and CEO of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, vice president of community development with the Midland Chamber of Commerce and president/CEO of the Farmers Branch Chamber of Commerce.

He has a Bachelor of Science degree from California State University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Land told The Princeton Herald that his key goals and objectives fall under the categories of strategic leadership and decision-making, operational excellence, community engagement and communication, financial stewardship, policy development and implementation and personnel management.

To read the full story and support local journalism subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!