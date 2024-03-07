Subscribe
No action on EDC/CDC director

by | Mar 7, 2024 | Area News, Latest

The Princeton City Council has accepted infrastructure improvements to College Street south of Caldwell Park made by the developer of the Forest Park neighborhood.
That was among consent agenda items approved at council’s special March 6 meeting. The meeting was held one week early and on a Wednesday because of the Princeton ISD’s school break schedule.
Councilmembers then spent one hour and 36 minutes in executive session to discuss a request from the Princeton Economic Development and Community Development Corporations to authorize creation of a director position.
The issue was tabled until the Monday, April 8, council meeting.

