Prepare now for wild weather

Severe weather in 2019 damaged six homes in Sachse and left four of them uninhabitable. File Art

The three-month Texas tornado “season” begins in April and a new analysis ranks Collin County near the top of the list of 100 most vulnerable counties for storm damage.

Twisters are most prevalent in Texas during April, May and June. And longtime residents of Sachse and Wylie still remember the 1993 Mother’s Day tornado that rampaged up Highway 78 on Sunday, May 9, 1993. One man was killed and more than 20 people injured.

However, severe storms can occur any time of year such as the October 20, 2019, tornado that did $2 billion damage in North Dallas or the December 13, 2022, storm that spawned 16 tornadoes including two that hit Grapevine.

